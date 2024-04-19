20 April 2024
EN

Azerbaijani shooters at the Olympic Qualification Tournament

Shooting
News
19 April 2024 14:29
Azerbaijani shooters at the Olympic Qualification Tournament

Azerbaijan's shooting team will participate in the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Idman.biz reports that Aydan Jamalova, Ali Huseynli, Ulviyya Eyvazova, Sabir Mehdizade, Rena Alaskarova and Alimirza Guliyev will represent our team in the trap competition.

The competition, which will start today, will continue until April 29. The tournament will be held in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

It should be noted that the next license competition for stand shooting will be the European Championship, which will be held on May 15-27.

Idman.biz

