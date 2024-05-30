Azerbaijani shooters will participate in the World Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the competition will take place in Munich, Germany.

The competition, which will start tomorrow, will continue until June 8. Two snipers of our country will be in front of the target in the cup. Nigar Nasirova and Ruslan Lunev will represent Azerbaijan in Munich.

It should be noted that the competition in Germany is the last tournament to earn ranking points for athletes who could not get a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. According to the world ranking to be announced on June 9, the holders of the last Olympic licenses in each category will be determined. The Munich test is Nasirova's last chance because Lunev has already won the license.

Idman.biz