31 May 2024
EN

Last chance

Shooting
News
30 May 2024 17:16
14
Last chance

Azerbaijani shooters will participate in the World Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the competition will take place in Munich, Germany.

The competition, which will start tomorrow, will continue until June 8. Two snipers of our country will be in front of the target in the cup. Nigar Nasirova and Ruslan Lunev will represent Azerbaijan in Munich.

It should be noted that the competition in Germany is the last tournament to earn ranking points for athletes who could not get a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. According to the world ranking to be announced on June 9, the holders of the last Olympic licenses in each category will be determined. The Munich test is Nasirova's last chance because Lunev has already won the license.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lunev was 17th
30 May 09:16
Shooting

Lunev was 17th

European Shooting Championship held in Osijek, Croatia continues
36th in Europe
29 May 14:03
Shooting

36th in Europe

European Shooting Championship held in Osijek, Croatia continues
15th place in the European Championship
24 May 17:34
Shooting

15th place in the European Championship

The European Shooting Cup held in Lonato del Garda, Italy continues
Azerbaijani shooters go to the European Championship: Seeking the Olympic license
13 May 17:19
Shooting

Azerbaijani shooters go to the European Championship: Seeking the Olympic license

14 snipers will represent Azerbaijan
Klemen Besua: "I am in love with Baku, every time I return from here with a medal" - PHOTO
11 May 14:00
Shooting

Klemen Besua: "I am in love with Baku, every time I return from here with a medal" - PHOTO

The shooting World Cup held in Baku will end
Farewell to the World Cup from Azerbaijani shooters
11 May 13:50
Shooting

Farewell to the World Cup from Azerbaijani shooters

The shooting World Cup in Baku continues

Most read

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year- PHOTO
29 May 10:02
Football

Kylian Mbappé Wins Best Player of the Year- PHOTO

Best Coach of the Year: Xabi Alonso