European Shooting Championship held in Osijek, Croatia continues.

Idman.biz reports that the women's 25 m pistol shooting competition has ended.

A sniper of the Azerbaijan national team fought for the qualification to the final stage. Nigar Nasirova was 36th with 573 points. Khanna Aliyeva, who was booked for the competition, did not appear in front of the target.

It should be noted that the winner of the first 8 places advanced to the final stage.

Idman.biz