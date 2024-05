The European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia continues.

Idman.biz reports that the youth pistol shooting competition from a distance of 50 m has ended.

Azerbaijani sniper Vladislav Kalmykov also crossed the target. He scored 535 points. The Azerbaijani athlete took the 5th place in the competition.

It should be noted that 12 shooters participated in the youth competition.

Idman.biz