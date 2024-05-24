15th place in the European Championship

The European Shooting Cup held in Lonato del Garda, Italy continues.

Idman.biz reports that the qualification stage of skeet competitions has ended.

5 members of the Azerbaijan national team also crossed the goal line.

Niyaz Aghazade took 26th place with 119 points, Emin Jafarov took 59th place with 115 points, and Fuad Gurbanov took 79th place with 108 points.

The Azerbaijani shooters’s team was 13th with 342 points.

Regina Meftahatdinova took 15th place with 115 points. Nurlana Jafarova, who was 6 points behind, was 29th.

It should be noted that the continental championship will continue until May 27.

Idman.biz