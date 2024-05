European Shooting Championship held in Osijek, Croatia continues.

Idman.biz reports that the men's 25 m pistol shooting competition has been concluded.

Ruslan Lunev represented Azerbaijan in the championship. Lunev took 17th place in the qualification round by scoring 577 points.

It should be noted that Nigar Nasirova was 36th with 573 points in the women's competition in the same category.

