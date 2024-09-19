19 September 2024
NRL Star's brother faces new charges following alleged violent home invasion

19 September 2024 09:37
Troy Anthony Xerri, the older brother of NRL star Bronson Xerri, faces fresh charges following his arrest for an alleged violent home invasion in Sydney’s inner-city.

Xerri, 32, had been released on parole last year after serving two years and four months for a fatal 2019 crash that killed a mother of three, Idman.biz reports.

However, in July, Xerri was rearrested in connection with a May 21 home invasion in Pyrmont, where police allege he broke into an apartment and assaulted the occupant, leaving them injured. He was initially charged with breaking and entering and grievous bodily harm, and now faces an additional charge of assault with intent to commit a crime.

Xerri's parole has been revoked, and he remains in custody, awaiting his next court appearance on October 3, alongside several co-accused.

Idman.biz

