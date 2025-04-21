Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

French rugby icon Sébastien Chabal has broken his silence after recently revealing that he cannot remember a single moment of his illustrious career — a heartbreaking consequence of his battle with memory loss.

The 47-year-old, renowned for his fearsome presence on the field and his iconic shaggy beard, earned 62 caps for France between 2000 and 2011, Idman.biz reports referring to Daily Mail.

He was celebrated as one of the most formidable players of his generation. But in a shocking admission earlier this month, Chabal revealed that he has no recollection of his playing days — not even the birth of his daughter remains in his memory.

Appearing on Canal Rugby Club this past Sunday, Chabal addressed the overwhelming reaction his story triggered within the rugby community. While he appreciated the attention, he admitted feeling saddened by the public's surprise, pointing out that many former players quietly suffer similar struggles.

"I found it a bit sad," Chabal said. "We, who are close to the players and the field, know that there are many who have openly said they face serious issues in their daily lives. Unfortunately, their voices have not been heard or supported."

Chabal’s heartfelt message reignites conversations about the long-term health effects professional athletes face, particularly regarding head trauma and neurological damage. His call for more awareness and better support for retired players adds to the growing pressure on sports organizations to address these critical health concerns.

