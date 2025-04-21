21 April 2025
EN

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

Rugby
News
21 April 2025 11:25
43
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

French rugby icon Sébastien Chabal has broken his silence after recently revealing that he cannot remember a single moment of his illustrious career — a heartbreaking consequence of his battle with memory loss.

The 47-year-old, renowned for his fearsome presence on the field and his iconic shaggy beard, earned 62 caps for France between 2000 and 2011, Idman.biz reports referring to Daily Mail.

He was celebrated as one of the most formidable players of his generation. But in a shocking admission earlier this month, Chabal revealed that he has no recollection of his playing days — not even the birth of his daughter remains in his memory.

Appearing on Canal Rugby Club this past Sunday, Chabal addressed the overwhelming reaction his story triggered within the rugby community. While he appreciated the attention, he admitted feeling saddened by the public's surprise, pointing out that many former players quietly suffer similar struggles.

"I found it a bit sad," Chabal said. "We, who are close to the players and the field, know that there are many who have openly said they face serious issues in their daily lives. Unfortunately, their voices have not been heard or supported."

Chabal’s heartfelt message reignites conversations about the long-term health effects professional athletes face, particularly regarding head trauma and neurological damage. His call for more awareness and better support for retired players adds to the growing pressure on sports organizations to address these critical health concerns.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

NRL Star's brother faces new charges following alleged violent home invasion
19 September 2024 09:37
Rugby

NRL Star's brother faces new charges following alleged violent home invasion

Xerri's parole has been revoked
Royal Suleymanov elected as the president of Azerbaijan Rugby Federation - PHOTO
12 March 2024 19:59
Rugby

Royal Suleymanov elected as the president of Azerbaijan Rugby Federation - PHOTO

An extraordinary general meeting of the Azerbaijan Rugby Federation was held today
Hannes Strydom has died in a car accident
21 November 2023 14:52
Rugby

Hannes Strydom has died in a car accident

The accident took place in the South African province of Mpumalangam near the town of Emalahleni
The player of "Qarabag" was selected as the best of the International Rugby Festival
29 October 2023 13:23
Rugby

The player of "Qarabag" was selected as the best of the International Rugby Festival

The International Rugby Festival organized by "Rugby World Georgia" and the Georgian Rugby Union was held in the Lentekhi region of Georgia
Rowing training was held - PHOTO
1 October 2023 09:33
Rugby

Rowing training was held - PHOTO

A rowing training was held on September 30 within the framework of the "Sports for all" project of the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Most read

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?
19 April 10:33
Football

Ronaldo targeted by English clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, may be on the move
WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat
19 April 18:09
Football

WATCH: Mahir Emreli scores twice, but team suffers defeat

Azerbaijan national team forward found the net twice in the German championship but couldn't prevent his team from losing
First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO
19 April 10:00
Gymnastics

First medals to be awarded today at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - PHOTO

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is in full swing, and today marks a milestone

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points
19 April 09:00
Football

WATCH: Galatasaray extend lead to six points

The Turkish Super Lig kicked off its 32nd round with two exciting matches