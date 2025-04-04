4 April 2025
EN

President Cup 2025 Regatta included for the third time in European Canoe Association's calendar

Rowing
News
4 April 2025 13:20
17
President Cup 2025 Regatta included for the third time in European Canoe Association's calendar

The European Canoe Association (ECA) has officially included the International President Cup 2025 Regatta in its official calendar.

A detailed article about the regatta has been published on the association’s official website, Idman.biz reports.

The article provides information on the arrival of participating teams in Baku, the opening ceremony, competition dates, and the closing ceremony.

According to the confirmed schedule, participating teams will arrive in Baku on April 28. The official opening ceremony and parade of the International President Cup 2025 Regatta will take place in Mingachevir the following day. On April 30, races for individual kayak and canoe events over 200 meters will be held at the Sugovushan Reservoir. The regatta will continue from May 1-2 at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center (OTIS) in Mingachevir, with the final races scheduled for May 2.

The international President Cup 2023 and 2024 regattas were also included in the official calendar of the European Canoe Association.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes - PHOTO
17 March 17:19
Rowing

Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF), has concluded
Azerbaijan Rowing Championship to feature historic first - VIDEO
10 March 12:07
Rowing

Azerbaijan Rowing Championship to feature historic first - VIDEO

The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship is set to take place on March 16-17

Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO
28 February 15:27
Rowing

Azerbaijani coach attends International Rowing Federation course in Istanbul - PHOTO

Viktor Ozerov, a coach from the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, participated in the training program
Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
3 February 15:02
Rowing

Rowing Indoor Championship held– First time in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation has hosted the country’s first-ever competition

AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO
28 January 15:33
Rowing

AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Exploring new horizons: Plans for slalom facilities and development take shape
AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition
24 January 17:14
Rowing

AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition

The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) breaks new ground with an indoor rowing championship

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
2 April 10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025
2 April 09:33
Football

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced
3 April 13:26
MMA

Three fights for UFC tournament in Baku announced

MMA sources have revealed the list of several fights that will take place as part of the UFC tournament in Baku

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025
3 April 09:52
World football

Men’s World Best National Goalscorer 2025

The leading goal scorers in national leagues for 2025 have been revealed