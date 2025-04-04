President Cup 2025 Regatta included for the third time in European Canoe Association's calendar

The European Canoe Association (ECA) has officially included the International President Cup 2025 Regatta in its official calendar.

A detailed article about the regatta has been published on the association’s official website, Idman.biz reports.

The article provides information on the arrival of participating teams in Baku, the opening ceremony, competition dates, and the closing ceremony.

According to the confirmed schedule, participating teams will arrive in Baku on April 28. The official opening ceremony and parade of the International President Cup 2025 Regatta will take place in Mingachevir the following day. On April 30, races for individual kayak and canoe events over 200 meters will be held at the Sugovushan Reservoir. The regatta will continue from May 1-2 at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center (OTIS) in Mingachevir, with the final races scheduled for May 2.

The international President Cup 2023 and 2024 regattas were also included in the official calendar of the European Canoe Association.

Idman.biz