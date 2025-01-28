AKAF partners with ICF to boost canoe slalom in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

28 January 2025
Rowing
News
The Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) is working on an exciting new initiative.

According to information provided to Idman.biz, the federation is collaborating with the International Canoe Federation (ICF) to promote the development of canoe slalom in Azerbaijan.

As part of this effort, AKAF has initiated discussions with the ICF. At the federation's invitation, ICF Vice President Lluis Rabaneda and Global Director of Operations Cyril Nivel visited Azerbaijan.

During their visit, both parties exchanged ideas on advancing the canoe slalom discipline in the country and explored the possibilities for constructing suitable facilities.

