AKAF to host Azerbaijan’s first concept rowing machine competition

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF) will organize a concept rowing machine competition as part of its federation championship in academic rowing.

The event will take place at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center and will feature over 30 athletes from Baku and Mingachevir, Idman.biz reports.

Winners will be awarded certificates by the federation, with the primary goal of the competition being to assess the athletes’ physical fitness.

Rowing machine competitions are highly popular worldwide, with major events like European and World Championships held in this discipline.

