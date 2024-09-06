6 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijani rowers will participate in the World Championship

Rowing
News
6 September 2024 12:21
In the first half of September, the World Championships in Coastal Rowing and Beach Sprint will be held in Genoa, Italy.

Diana Dymchenko and Murad Sadikhov will compete on behalf of the Baku Rowing Canoe Sports Club among women and Murad Sadikhov on behalf of the Baku Rowing Canoe Sports Club in the World Coastal Rowing Championship, which will take place on September 6-8, Idman.biz reports.

The world beach sprint championship included in the schedule of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 will be held on September 13-15.

Idman.biz

