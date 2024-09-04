4 September 2024
Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes with exciting finals - PHOTO

Rowing
News
4 September 2024 17:48
31
The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF), has been concluded.

Per Idman.biz, more than 100 teenagers and young athletes competed for the championship in the competition organized at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

At the national championship, rowers tried to be first in kayak and canoe types in 200, 500, 1000 meters in 1 and 2-person boats, and in academic rowing in 1, 2 and 4-person boats in 1000, 1500 meters. The championship took place in the conditions of an interesting struggle.

In addition to being awarded diplomas and medals, the winning athletes will be included in the team that will participate in the traditional Mingachevir Regatta international tournament that will take place in October.

One of the main priorities of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation is to promote the sport of rowing among teenagers and the young in our country and to increase its popularity. Within the framework of the works carried out in this direction, local competitions are regularly held in Baku and Mingachevir throughout the year.

Idman.biz

