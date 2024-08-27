Azerbaijan rowing championship will be held

The Azerbaijan Championship in academic rowing, kayaking and canoeing will be held on September 3-4 under the joint organization of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan (MINS) and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF).

More than 100 athletes from Baku and Mingachevir will compete in the competition organized at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center located in the city of Mingachevir, Idman.biz reports.

At the national championship, rowers will compete in 1 and 2-person boats in kayak and canoe at distances of 200, 500 and 1000 m. In academic rowing, participants will test their strength in 1, 2 and 4-person boats at a distance of 1000 and 1500 m.

Azerbaijan championship will have the nature of preparation and selection for the traditional Mingachevir Regatta 2024 international tournament, which will take place in October.

Idman.biz