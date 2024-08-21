21 August 2024
EN

Open Baku rowing championship will be held

Rowing
News
21 August 2024 10:37
17
On August 22, the open Baku rowing championship will be held under the joint organization of the Baku City Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation.

In the tournament, which will be organized in front of the building of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation on Baku Boulevard, teenagers and young athletes from Mingachevir will compete in different age categories, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes will compete in kayak and canoe categories in 200, 500 meters in one and two-person boats, and in the academic category in 500 meters only in one-person boats.

Baku championship, which will start from 11 o'clock, will last one day.

Idman.biz

