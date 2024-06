Diana Dymchenko, the leader of the Azerbaijani national team in academic rowing, will participate in the last - third stage of the World Cup.

The competition to be held in Poznan, Poland on June 14-16 will be a test for her before the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

She will participate in the World Cup together with her personal trainer Andrey Derevyanchuk.

It should be noted that Dymchenko won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz