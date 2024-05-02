3 May 2024
World Cup: 21st and 25th places taken by Azerbaijani shooters - PHOTO

2 May 2024 16:15
World Cup: 21st and 25th places taken by Azerbaijani shooters - PHOTO

The first finalists of the Shooting World Cup held in Baku have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that mixed teams competed in the qualification stage in the 10 m air pistol shooting competition.

Two Azerbaijani pairs also performed. The team consisting of Nigar Nasirova and Ruslan Lunev took 21st place with 568 points. Leyli Aliyeva and Vladislav Kalmykov, who scored 565 points, were 25th.

It should be noted that one of the 28 teams that were supposed to participate in the competition did not come to the starting line. Four of the 27 pairs advanced to tomorrow's deciding round. Turkiye and Kazakhstan will fight for the gold medal, Ukraine and China for the bronze medal.

