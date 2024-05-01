1 May 2024
EN

Amil Ramazanov: "We have been preparing for this competition for a long time"

Rowing
News
1 May 2024 16:58
Amil Ramazanov: "We have been preparing for this competition for a long time"

"We have been preparing for this competition for a long time."

Idman.biz's correspondent informs that Amil Ramazanov, who took 3rd place in the 200 m kayak race at the International President Cup Regatta, told journalists.

He said that he fought until the end to win a medal: "We want this competition to be organized in Mingachevir in the next years as well. The fight was very intense. We knew that our opponents would be strong. It was the speed of my competitors that prevented me from reaching the finish line first."

It should be noted that the regatta will continue on May 2-3 at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Sports Center. Here, teams will compete in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Elnur Mammadov: "The President Cup is getting more and more successful every year"
17:34
Rowing

Elnur Mammadov: "The President Cup is getting more and more successful every year"

"Each of us is proud of this"
Azerbaijan’s first medal in President Cup
16:43
Rowing

Azerbaijan’s first medal in President Cup

An Azerbaijani athlete also stood out in the 200 m and 500 m kayak and canoe races in Sugovushan
International President Cup is planned to be held in Fuzuli
12:50
Rowing

International President Cup is planned to be held in Fuzuli

"In this regard, the Fuzuli water basin will be examined together with an expert from abroad"
Opening ceremony of the International President Cup-2024 Regatta – PHOTO
11:47
Rowing

Opening ceremony of the International President Cup-2024 Regatta – PHOTO

The regatta will continue on May 2-3 at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Sports Center
The parade of International President Cup-2024 regatta was held - PHOTO
30 April 15:12
Rowing

The parade of International President Cup-2024 regatta was held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the regatta and the first day of the competition will be held on May 1 in Sugovushan, our historical land
Our rower won a license for Paris-2024 - PHOTO
28 April 14:20
Rowing

Our rower won a license for Paris-2024 - PHOTO

Dymchenko fulfilled the task and secured a license for the Paris Olympics

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024