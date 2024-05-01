Amil Ramazanov: "We have been preparing for this competition for a long time"

"We have been preparing for this competition for a long time."

Idman.biz's correspondent informs that Amil Ramazanov, who took 3rd place in the 200 m kayak race at the International President Cup Regatta, told journalists.

He said that he fought until the end to win a medal: "We want this competition to be organized in Mingachevir in the next years as well. The fight was very intense. We knew that our opponents would be strong. It was the speed of my competitors that prevented me from reaching the finish line first."

It should be noted that the regatta will continue on May 2-3 at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Sports Center. Here, teams will compete in rowing, canoeing, and kayaking.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz