1 May 2024
EN

International President Cup is planned to be held in Fuzuli

Rowing
News
1 May 2024 12:50
International President Cup is planned to be held in Fuzuli

The International President Cup Regatta is also planned to be held in Fuzuli.

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, Farhad Aliyev, at the opening ceremony of the International President Cup-2024 Regatta in Sugovushan.

The official of the organization said that they are planning to have the Fuzuli stage in the upcoming competitions: "In this regard, the Fuzuli water basin will be examined together with an expert from abroad. Of course, after finalizing all the processes, we will hold this competition there as well."

According to Aliyev, who gave information about the water basin in Neftchala, certain exercises are also on the agenda there: "There is no problem in the water basin in Neftchala. But there the flow stops in a certain part and does not go continuously. In the Soviet era, it was possible to circle that area. This was also important for us. However, since the distance here is short, it is impossible to hold competitions in Neftchala."

The general secretary said that 5 countries took part in the President Cup the first time, and 17 countries took part in the second time, but this time 21 countries have already joined our competition: "We mainly attract athletes who show results. We believe that the national team will do well in this competition."

Commenting on Azerbaijan's academic rower Diana Dymchenko winning a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, Farhad Aliyev emphasized that every factor in this type of sport has an effect on performance: "For example, water, air, etc. I can show such factors. If you look at the footage on the qualifying day, you will see that the wind was strong and the waves directly affected the participants. Dymchenko also had good results in coastal rowing, so he had an advantage. Passing this distance did not cause a serious problem."

He said that in the Hekari and Sarsang water basins, mainly high-level sports are organized: "We still organize competitions in canoeing and rowing. Last year, in the summer of Gabala, we went through certain trainings, we took specialists. But the water basin in question is used in summer."

It should be noted that the President Cup-2024 will end on May 3.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Elnur Mammadov: "The President Cup is getting more and more successful every year"
17:34
Rowing

Elnur Mammadov: "The President Cup is getting more and more successful every year"

"Each of us is proud of this"
Amil Ramazanov: "We have been preparing for this competition for a long time"
16:58
Rowing

Amil Ramazanov: "We have been preparing for this competition for a long time"

"The fight was very intense"
Azerbaijan’s first medal in President Cup
16:43
Rowing

Azerbaijan’s first medal in President Cup

An Azerbaijani athlete also stood out in the 200 m and 500 m kayak and canoe races in Sugovushan
Opening ceremony of the International President Cup-2024 Regatta – PHOTO
11:47
Rowing

Opening ceremony of the International President Cup-2024 Regatta – PHOTO

The regatta will continue on May 2-3 at the Mingachevir Kur Olympic Sports Center
The parade of International President Cup-2024 regatta was held - PHOTO
30 April 15:12
Rowing

The parade of International President Cup-2024 regatta was held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the regatta and the first day of the competition will be held on May 1 in Sugovushan, our historical land
Our rower won a license for Paris-2024 - PHOTO
28 April 14:20
Rowing

Our rower won a license for Paris-2024 - PHOTO

Dymchenko fulfilled the task and secured a license for the Paris Olympics

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
4 champions for Qarabag
29 April 09:21
Football

4 champions for Qarabag

FCSB in Romania, Larne in Northern Ireland, Hamrun in Malta, Sellye in Slovenia won the title of champion
Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME
29 April 16:14
Chess

Ulviyya Fataliyeva becomes the European champion – FOR THE FIRST TİME

The 27-year-old Azerbaijani player has won the European Women's Chess Championship 2024
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024