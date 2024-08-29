Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Paraswimming competitions are being held today, Idman.biz reports.

The representative of Azerbaijan, Konul Suleymanova, also started at the starting line. Azerbaijani athlete, who performed in the S2 category, competed in the 100 m backstroke and finished 5th in the group with a time of 4:03.04 minutes. In the end, he did not reach the final stage because he did not make it to the first "eight".

Azerbaijan national team is represented by three paraswimmers in the French capital.

