29 August 2024
EN

Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group

Paris-2024
News
29 August 2024 12:30
25
Paris 2024: Suleymanova was 5th in the group

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Paraswimming competitions are being held today, Idman.biz reports.

The representative of Azerbaijan, Konul Suleymanova, also started at the starting line. Azerbaijani athlete, who performed in the S2 category, competed in the 100 m backstroke and finished 5th in the group with a time of 4:03.04 minutes. In the end, he did not reach the final stage because he did not make it to the first "eight".

Azerbaijan national team is represented by three paraswimmers in the French capital.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Paris 2024: meeting with Azerbaijani paralympians in the athletes' village
28 August 17:07
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: meeting with Azerbaijani paralympians in the athletes' village

Officials of the National Paralympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports met with the members of the Azerbaijani national team who will participate in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games
Chung-Won Choi: "I believe that we all remember the first World Championship held in Baku"
28 August 12:34
Paris-2024

Chung-Won Choi: "I believe that we all remember the first World Championship held in Baku"

"Representatives of 52 countries - a total of 121 participants - will compete for medals at our event in Paris."
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Paralympians are waiting for the start
28 August 11:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Paralympians are waiting for the start

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will start today
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO
20 August 15:26
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics
Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW
20 August 11:35
Paris-2024

Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW

"I believe that our compatriots living in France will not leave our Paralympians alone"

Most read

Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
One Olympics, nine debuts
27 August 16:11
Chess

One Olympics, nine debuts

Nine teams will make their debut at the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital