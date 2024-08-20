21 August 2024
EN

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

Paris-2024
News
20 August 2024 15:26
47
Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF) had a meeting with the parataekwondo national team that will protect the sports honor of our country at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

At the meeting, ATF vice-presidents Hikmet Samadov, Niyamaddin Pashayev and general secretary Rustam Bagirli were interested in the latest situation of licensees and wished them success in the French capital, Idman.biz reports.

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics. He emphasized that the preparations for Paris 2024 are at a high level and the federation has created all the necessary conditions for them.

The parataekwondo players also said that they believe in a successful performance at the Games and will try to sing the Azerbaijani anthem in France.

Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) and Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kg) will test their strength at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. Azerbaijani parataekwondo players who will compete in the K-44 category will go to Paris on August 21.

Idman.biz

Related news

Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW
20 August 11:35
Paris-2024

Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW

"I believe that our compatriots living in France will not leave our Paralympians alone"
Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold
18 August 18:20
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold

1 million tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been sold
Elkhan Mammadov: "I am happy that I lived these moments" - VIDEO - PHOTO
16 August 15:51
Paris-2024

Elkhan Mammadov: "I am happy that I lived these moments" - VIDEO - PHOTO

Azerbaijani guest evaluated the victory of Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO
15 August 12:52
Paris-2024

A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event
Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee
15 August 12:48
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee

"I want to get rid of all injuries"
Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev
15 August 09:48
Paris-2024

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev

Ruslan Lunev, the shot putter of the Azerbaijan national team, evaluated his performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

Most read

Spain became the champion in Baku
18 August 21:21
Basketball

Spain became the champion in Baku

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been concluded
Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold
18 August 18:20
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: 1 million tickets for Paralympics have been sold

1 million tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been sold
Omonia will face Azerbaijan club for the 3rd time - STATISTICS
18 August 12:43
Azerbaijan football

Omonia will face Azerbaijan club for the 3rd time - STATISTICS

Omonia, the opponent of Zire in the Conference League playoffs, is the 21-time champion of Cyprus
What should Qarabag pay attention to in Dinamo Zagreb?
18 August 10:56
Azerbaijan football

What should Qarabag pay attention to in Dinamo Zagreb?

Zagreb have played in the group 8 times in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent, 6 times in the last 12 seasons