Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF) had a meeting with the parataekwondo national team that will protect the sports honor of our country at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

At the meeting, ATF vice-presidents Hikmet Samadov, Niyamaddin Pashayev and general secretary Rustam Bagirli were interested in the latest situation of licensees and wished them success in the French capital, Idman.biz reports.

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics. He emphasized that the preparations for Paris 2024 are at a high level and the federation has created all the necessary conditions for them.

The parataekwondo players also said that they believe in a successful performance at the Games and will try to sing the Azerbaijani anthem in France.

Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) and Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kg) will test their strength at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. Azerbaijani parataekwondo players who will compete in the K-44 category will go to Paris on August 21.

