The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcasted.

The guest of the program this time was veteran judoka Elkhan Mammadov.

Azerbaijani guest evaluated the victory of Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. The world champion also spoke about President Ilham Aliyev's awarding him with the Order of Glory and his goals for the upcoming Olympics.

We present the video version of the interview:

