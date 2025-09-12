Shahin Kazimzada appointed advisor to NPC President

A new appointment has been made at the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

Shahin Kazimzada has been appointed as an advisor to the President of the NPC, Idman.biz reports.

Born in 1978 in Baku to a family of athletes, Kazimzada studied at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

He began his professional career in 1998 and has previously held various leadership positions in the sports sector, including at the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the Baku Gymnastics School. Shahin Kazimzada has also worked in the media, including at Azerbaijan Television (AZTV) and the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).

