12 March 2025
Polad Rzayev earns lifetime eligibility in Para-Alpine Skiing

12 March 2025 17:44
Polad Rzayev earns lifetime eligibility in Para-Alpine Skiing

Azerbaijani Paralympian Polad Rzayev has secured a lifetime participation right in para-alpine skiing at an event held by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) in Colorado, USA.

Rzayev, competing in the LW3 category (amputation below the knee), has qualified for lifetime participation in the medical classification system, Idman.biz reports.

This achievement allows him to compete in international competitions and tournaments that offer licensing points for the Winter Paralympic Games.

The National Paralympic Committee and the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation reached an agreement to support Rzayev’s training and participation in these events.

