New appointments at the National Paralympic Committee

Javad Akhundzade has been appointed as the Director of the Sports Department of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, while Ashraf Gasim has been appointed as the Director of the International Cooperation and Public Relations Department.

Akhundzade, who holds a bachelor's and master's degree from Baku State University, began his professional career in 2007, Idman.biz reports.

With over 15 years of experience in the sports field, he has been awarded the "Presidential Honorary Diploma of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for his contributions to the development of Azerbaijani sports.

Gasim, who also graduated from Baku State University with a bachelor's and master's degree, started his career in 2002. With over 20 years of extensive experience in public relations and management in both the public and private sectors, he brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

