20 December 2024
EN

New appointments at the National Paralympic Committee

Paralympism
News
20 December 2024 18:14
10
New appointments at the National Paralympic Committee

Javad Akhundzade has been appointed as the Director of the Sports Department of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, while Ashraf Gasim has been appointed as the Director of the International Cooperation and Public Relations Department.

Akhundzade, who holds a bachelor's and master's degree from Baku State University, began his professional career in 2007, Idman.biz reports.

With over 15 years of experience in the sports field, he has been awarded the "Presidential Honorary Diploma of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for his contributions to the development of Azerbaijani sports.

Gasim, who also graduated from Baku State University with a bachelor's and master's degree, started his career in 2002. With over 20 years of extensive experience in public relations and management in both the public and private sectors, he brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Idman.biz

Related news

Paralympic champion Imamaddin Khalilov: "I achieved all the titles in 2024"
4 December 19:54
Paralympism

Paralympic champion Imamaddin Khalilov: "I achieved all the titles in 2024"

Khalilov, the world’s top-ranked athlete in the 70kg K44 category, reflected on his success
Imamaddin Khalilov named World’s Best Male Para Taekwondo Athlete
4 December 18:55
Paralympism

Imamaddin Khalilov named World’s Best Male Para Taekwondo Athlete

Khalilov claimed gold in every tournament he competed in this year
Imamaddin Khalilov: "Taekwondo means life to me" - INTERVIEW
29 November 01:53
Paralympism

Imamaddin Khalilov: "Taekwondo means life to me" - INTERVIEW

"My family is my greatest support"
Paralympic Champion Lamiya Valiyeva to marry foreign athlete – EXCLUSIVE
28 November 12:39
Paralympism

Paralympic Champion Lamiya Valiyeva to marry foreign athlete – EXCLUSIVE

Rovshan Valiyev confirmed the news to Idman.biz and stated that his daughter is preparing to marry the South African athlete
Reason behind Imameddin Khalilov's excitement
31 October 15:08
Paralympism

Reason behind Imameddin Khalilov's excitement

"I also aim to become a European champion for the third time"
Raman Salei's wife: "He’s a Champion to me, even without a medal" – VIDEO
18 October 10:10
Paralympism

Raman Salei's wife: "He’s a Champion to me, even without a medal" – VIDEO

"Children, just like adults, feel everything deeply, but they can’t express it"

Most read

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
19 December 11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium
CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag
18 December 16:31
Football

Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho