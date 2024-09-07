Paris 2024: Orkhan Aslanov won the GOLD MEDAL - PHOTO

Orkhan Aslanov was remembered for his successful performance in Paris 2024.

Aslanov won a gold medal in the long jump competition in the T13 category, Idman.biz reports.

He was the strongest with a height of 7.29 meters. It was Orkhan's 2nd gold medal at the Paralympic Games. Azerbaijani 29-year-old athlete also won a gold medal in Tokyo 2020.

It was the 9th medal won by Azerbaijan in Paris. Imameddin Khalilov (taekwondo), Lamiya Valiyeva won gold and silver (athletics), Orkhan Aslanov, Said Najafzade (athletics) won gold, Roman Saley (swimming) won silver and bronze, Sabir Zeynalov (taekwondo) and Veli Israfilov (swimming) won bronze medals.

Idman.biz