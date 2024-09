The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue.

Paraswimmer Raman Salei (S12) has joined the fight for the next medal, per Idman.biz.

He won bronze in the 100-meter butterfly. The paraswimmer finished third with a time of 58.13 seconds. This was Salei's 3rd medal in competitions.

Roman Salei won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in Paris.

Idman.biz