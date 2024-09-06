Paris 2024: Azerbaijan ranks 32nd in the Paralympic Games

The Azerbaijani team is in the 32nd place overall at the Paralympic Games held in Paris.

We have three gold, one silver and three bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan is ahead of Kazakhstan, Greece, Latvia, Portugal, Indonesia and many other countries.

Currently, the leadership belongs to China (74-55-37). Great Britain (36-29-19) took the second place. The first three are closed by the USA (27-33-17).

Imamaddin Khalilov (taekwondo), Lamiya Valiyeva, Said Najafzade (athletics) won a gold medal, Roman Saley (swimming) won a silver and two bronze medals, and Sabir Zeynalov (taekwondo) won a bronze medal.

Idman.biz