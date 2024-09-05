Paris 2024: Lamiya Valiyeva's SECOND MEDAL CHANCE

Azerbaijan’s para-athlete Lamiya Valiyeva, who broke the world record for running 100 m distance (11.76) in the T13 category at Paris-2024, will compete in the next distance today.

This time she will try to succeed in the 400 m distance, where she won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

Valiyeva will start the fight at 23:34 Baku time. The final stage of this type will take place on September 7.

Azerbaijan’s Paralympians won three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals in Paris 2024.

Idman.biz