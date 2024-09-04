Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"

"I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan. I am very happy that I broke the world record and became the Paralympic champion."

This was said by Lamiya Valiyeva, the champion of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games held in France, as per Idman.biz.

The 4-times World Champion also talked about her pre-Paralympic preparations. According to her, the training did not go well before this competition: "I thought that I was not the same as before. But today I once again witnessed that God rewards every suffering. This gold medal is the result of my and our team's hard work."

At the same time, Valiyeva expressed her gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention to sports and Paralympics.

For your information, Valiyeva will also compete at the T13 category 400-meter race on September 5. The qualifying run will start at 23:31 Baku time.

She became the Paralympic champion for the second time yesterday evening at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, breaking the world record in the 100-meter race in the T13 category.

Idman.biz