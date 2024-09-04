4 September 2024
Spanish Media Highlights Lamiya Valiyeva's Success

4 September 2024 15:20
"The fastest 100m T13 final in history."

Visibitas.com highlighted this while talking about the success of Lamiya Valiyeva in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Idman.biz reports.

"The fastest 100m T13 final in history. Lamiya Valiyeva stopped the clock as she crossed the finish line in 11.76. The Azerbaijani set a new world record. The visually impaired sprinter ran voraciously, relentlessly, and was crowned world champion at the last Paralympic Games in 2023 and 2024 at the Stade de France. Valiyeva was enormous in the final of the Paralympic Games in Paris to take that record with gold, which was defended by the Spanish athlete Adiaratou Iglesias, who won the title at the Tokyo Games."

