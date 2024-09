Azerbaijan’s Paralympic swimmer Raman Salei competed in the next event at the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

He achieved a successful result in the 100-meter freestyle swimming competition, as Idman.biz reports.

The athlete who reached the finish line in 54.21 seconds qualified for the final stage.

Raman Salei previously clinched the silver medal of the Paris Paralympics in the 100-meter backstroke race.

