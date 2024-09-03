Said Najafzade: "I was very excited"

"I scooped up a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. I participated in the Paralympics for the second time."

This was said by Said Najafzade, the Paralympic champion in the T12 category long jump at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, as Idman.biz reports.

Najafzade said that he came to the French capital as a World Champion: "Three years ago, I won a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. This motivated me to prepare even better for the Paralympic Games in Paris. We worked hard. I was a world champion before coming here. This makes me the favorite. I was more excited for that. I was able to get the gold medal. I want to express my gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev for his attention to sports and the Paralympics. I would like to thank my coach, the Neftchi Sports Club of which I am a member, the National Paralympic Committee and its management, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support."

The Azerbaijani national team won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals at the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

