3 September 2024
EN

Said Najafzade: "I was very excited"

Paralympism
News
3 September 2024 09:13
18
Said Najafzade: "I was very excited"

"I scooped up a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. I participated in the Paralympics for the second time."

This was said by Said Najafzade, the Paralympic champion in the T12 category long jump at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, as Idman.biz reports.

Najafzade said that he came to the French capital as a World Champion: "Three years ago, I won a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020. This motivated me to prepare even better for the Paralympic Games in Paris. We worked hard. I was a world champion before coming here. This makes me the favorite. I was more excited for that. I was able to get the gold medal. I want to express my gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev for his attention to sports and the Paralympics. I would like to thank my coach, the Neftchi Sports Club of which I am a member, the National Paralympic Committee and its management, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their support."

The Azerbaijani national team won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals at the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Another Azerbaijani Paralympian clinches gold medal - PHOTO
2 September 13:35
Paralympism

Another Azerbaijani Paralympian clinches gold medal - PHOTO

The Paralympian became the champion with a result of 7.27 meters
Azerbaijani Paralympic-swimmer could not qualify for the final
2 September 13:29
Paralympism

Azerbaijani Paralympic-swimmer could not qualify for the final

Salei is a silver medalist of Rio 2016 and a double gold medalist of Tokyo 2020
Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO
20 August 15:26
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics
Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW
20 August 11:35
Paris-2024

Rufat Hajili: "We are looking forward to the start of Paris 2024" - INTERVIEW

"I believe that our compatriots living in France will not leave our Paralympians alone"
ANPC official: "We will represent our country in the Paralympics as well as we can"
8 August 12:25
Paralympism

ANPC official: "We will represent our country in the Paralympics as well as we can"

Azerbaijan will be represented by 19 Paralympians at the Paris Paralympics, which will be held from August 28 to September 8
Paralympic Games: Azerbaijan’s flag bearers determined - VIDEO
8 August 11:57
Paralympism

Paralympic Games: Azerbaijan’s flag bearers determined - VIDEO

The Paralympics will be held from August 28 to September 8

Most read

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO
31 August 19:55
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Champions League CALENDAR
31 August 16:57
World football

Champions League CALENDAR

The full schedule of the League stage of the Champions League has been announced
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO
31 August 20:07
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani swimmer won silver - PHOTO

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games are underway

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on Paralympic silver - PHOTO
31 August 21:54
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Raman Salei on Paralympic silver - PHOTO

"I congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and new victories!”