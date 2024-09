Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani paralympic-swimmer Raman Salei could not reach the final.

He competed in 50-meter freestyle swimming. Salei, who is in the S12 category, was 9th with 24.39 seconds. The athlete did not qualify for the final because he could not get to the top 8.

Salei is a silver medalist of Rio 2016 and a double gold medalist of Tokyo 2020.

Idman.biz