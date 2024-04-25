25 April 2024
EN

European Champion: "It will be difficult...My category has changed"

Paralympism
News
25 April 2024 16:48
European Champion: "It will be difficult...My category has changed"

"Being European champion for the second time is a proud feeling."

Idman.biz was told this by Vali Israfilov, a para-swimmer of the Azerbaijani national team.

The Paralympian, who won a gold medal in the 100m breaststroke at the Open European Championship in Madeira, Portugal, said that he had a great sense of responsibility before the competition: "I am really proud to have the title of European champion and wave our flag in Portugal for the second time. My toughest competitors were athletes from Ukraine and Belarus. I got ahead of them enough. I repeated the same success in the city where I won the championship for the first time. I hope to improve this result in the future."

Israfilov also announced his goals for the upcoming Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games: "I am already a two-time world and European champion. My goal is to become a two-time Paralympic champion. True, it will be difficult. My category has changed. Therefore, I will work hard for the gold medal again."

It should be noted that Israfilov won a gold medal in the 100 m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Silver medal from Azerbaijani Paralympic champion
15 February 16:31
Paralympism

Silver medal from Azerbaijani Paralympic champion

He took the second place in the nuclear push competition with a result of 10.92 m
Khanim Huseynova is ranked 1st, Ilham Zakiyev is 3rd
23 January 18:55
Paralympism

Khanim Huseynova is ranked 1st, Ilham Zakiyev is 3rd

The European Judo Union has announced the ranking of parajudokas
Azerbaijani Paralympic champion, who won a medal in athletics: "My goal is to qualify for Paris-2024"
22 January 15:02
Paralympism

Azerbaijani Paralympic champion, who won a medal in athletics: "My goal is to qualify for Paris-2024"

"I am very happy that I can show myself in other tournaments in addition to Para athletics competitions"
Imamaddin Khalilov: "I will defeat the Mexican in the final and become the Paralympic champion"
12 January 11:49
Paralympism

Imamaddin Khalilov: "I will defeat the Mexican in the final and become the Paralympic champion"

"I trust myself in the stand..."
It started with Ilham Zakiyev in the 3rd place - Huseynova is the first
8 January 12:22
Judo

It started with Ilham Zakiyev in the 3rd place - Huseynova is the first

Azerbaijan's two-time Paralympic parajudo champion Ilham Zakiyev (J1) ranked 3rd in the world ranking
The number of medals won by the Azerbaijani Paralympians during the year has been announced – PHOTO
29 December 2023 13:43
Paralympism

The number of medals won by the Azerbaijani Paralympians during the year has been announced – PHOTO

During the meeting, athletes were given detailed information about the activities of the National Paralympic Committee in 2023

Most read

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024
23 April 17:15
Football

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Previously, this number was expected to be 23
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
23 April 11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned
"Novak Djokovic is sacred"
23 April 15:43
Tennis

"Novak Djokovic is sacred"

"Injuries and age impact on every athlete, but not on him"
Premier league players arrested over rape
24 April 10:47
Football

Premier league players arrested over rape

Two unnamed footballers from the same club were arrested at the weekend