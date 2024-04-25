European Champion: "It will be difficult...My category has changed"

"Being European champion for the second time is a proud feeling."

Idman.biz was told this by Vali Israfilov, a para-swimmer of the Azerbaijani national team.

The Paralympian, who won a gold medal in the 100m breaststroke at the Open European Championship in Madeira, Portugal, said that he had a great sense of responsibility before the competition: "I am really proud to have the title of European champion and wave our flag in Portugal for the second time. My toughest competitors were athletes from Ukraine and Belarus. I got ahead of them enough. I repeated the same success in the city where I won the championship for the first time. I hope to improve this result in the future."

Israfilov also announced his goals for the upcoming Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games: "I am already a two-time world and European champion. My goal is to become a two-time Paralympic champion. True, it will be difficult. My category has changed. Therefore, I will work hard for the gold medal again."

It should be noted that Israfilov won a gold medal in the 100 m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz