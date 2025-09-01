Weekly schedule of international competitions featuring Azerbaijani athletes

The weekly sports schedule featuring international competitions with Azerbaijani athletes has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that competitions in various sports will take place from September 1–7.

🔹 Optimist class sailing training camp and “Suleymanpasa Cup” – August 29–September 5 (Tekirdag, Turkiye)

🔹 XVII World Wushu Championship – August 30–September 5 (Brazil)

🔹 Boccia World Cup – September 1–9 (Seoul, South Korea)

🔹 World Boxing (WB) Championship for men and women – September 2–14 (Liverpool, England)

🔹 Karate 1 Premier League Tournament (A Series) – September 3–7 (Salzburg, Austria)

🔹 European Championship in Savate Assaut for adults – September 4–7 (Vocklabruck, Austria)

🔹 European Championship in Judo for junior boys and girls – September 4–7 (Bratislava, Slovakia)

🔹 World Archery Championship (team events) – September 5–12 (Gwangju, South Korea)

