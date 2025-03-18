Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has held his 19th meeting with representatives of sports federations.

The event took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, where Minister Gayibov welcomed the participants and provided an overview of recent developments and upcoming priorities in the sports sector, Idman.biz reports.

Key topics discussed included preparations for the 3rd CIS Games and the ISF U15 Gymnasiade, both set to take place in Azerbaijan in 2025. Additionally, the final report on the activities of Baku and regional youth and sports departments for 2024 was presented.

The meeting also featured discussions on various initiatives, including the mobile Healthy Life project, Sports Week, the structure of federations, and proposed updates to the athlete ranking system. Furthermore, the social media performance of sports federations was reviewed.

Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Ministry's Sports Department, was also in attendance.

Idman.biz