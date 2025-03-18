18 March 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO

Other
News
18 March 2025 09:11
17
Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has held his 19th meeting with representatives of sports federations.

The event took place at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, where Minister Gayibov welcomed the participants and provided an overview of recent developments and upcoming priorities in the sports sector, Idman.biz reports.

Key topics discussed included preparations for the 3rd CIS Games and the ISF U15 Gymnasiade, both set to take place in Azerbaijan in 2025. Additionally, the final report on the activities of Baku and regional youth and sports departments for 2024 was presented.

The meeting also featured discussions on various initiatives, including the mobile Healthy Life project, Sports Week, the structure of federations, and proposed updates to the athlete ranking system. Furthermore, the social media performance of sports federations was reviewed.

Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Ministry's Sports Department, was also in attendance.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced – NAMES - PHOTO
17:16
Other

"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced – NAMES - PHOTO

The Collegium meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been held
AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne
15:23
Other

AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne

The event focused on the latest innovations in anti-doping, best practices, and strengthening international cooperation
New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)
17 March 16:39
Other

New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)

The Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO) of the Council of Europe concluded its 60th meeting
Azerbaijan’s Athletes and Their Path to Success - RESEARCH
17 March 15:26
Other

Azerbaijan’s Athletes and Their Path to Success - RESEARCH

After all, one of the most secure ways to escape financial hardship is through championship titles
Several specializations canceled at ASA - PHOTO
15 March 17:47
Other

Several specializations canceled at ASA - PHOTO

The list of specializations at the master's level in sports and service specialties was approved by voting
Farid Gayibov meets with residents of Guba and Gusar districts - PHOTO
14 March 15:45
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with residents of Guba and Gusar districts - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with residents of Guba and Gusar districts

Most read

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd
17 March 13:44
Football

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists
Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON
16 March 17:31
Football

Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON

According to Relevo, Griezmann is in talks with the Los Angeles club, where his compatriots Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud also play
National team coach: "Players competing in Spain and other countries are under our watch"
17 March 14:12
Football

National team coach: "Players competing in Spain and other countries are under our watch"

Azerbaijan U17 head coach Agil Nabiyev emphasized that the coaching staff is keeping track of players abroad
Second training session held under SCALE Project - PHOTO
17 March 17:36
Football

Second training session held under SCALE Project - PHOTO

The second training session of the SCALE project was successfully held in Baku