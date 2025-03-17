Azerbaijan’s Athletes and Their Path to Success - RESEARCH

According to a research by Idman.biz, Azerbaijani sports follow this global trend. Hundreds, even thousands of our athletes have secured their livelihoods through their achievements. Some pursued success out of a genuine passion for sports, while others entered the field purely for financial gain and ultimately found fame and stability through victories.

Azerbaijan provides a highly supportive environment for sports. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the state has consistently shown great care for this sector.

Athletes feel this support at every stage of their careers, ensuring that financial difficulties do not hinder their rise to the top. This motivation encourages children and teenagers to take up sports. The impressive results of Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and the announcement of substantial financial rewards have already inspired hundreds of young talents to step into sports halls, aspiring to achieve success and provide a better future for themselves and their families. After all, one of the most secure ways to escape financial hardship is through championship titles.

The Rewards of Success

Azerbaijan offers ideal conditions for sports development. Just looking at the financial incentives for Paris 2024 makes this evident.

By presidential decree, gold medalists from the Paris 2024 Olympics received 400,000 AZN, while their coaches were awarded 200,000 AZN. Silver medalists earned 200,000 AZN, and their coaches received 100,000 AZN. Bronze medalists were granted 100,000 AZN, with 50,000 AZN going to their coaches. These figures were identical for Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, even when Azerbaijan did not win gold medals.

Moreover, these rewards come solely from the state. Athletes also benefit from federation bonuses, sponsorship deals, high-salary jobs, luxury gifts such as homes and cars, lifetime flight tickets, and increased public recognition.

Becoming an Olympic medalist is undoubtedly rewarding. Even a bronze medal can earn an athlete a fortune beyond most people’s imagination. Once an athlete secures a medal, financial struggles should no longer be a concern. So, what could successful athletes possibly lack?

The Downside: Financial Mismanagement

Of course, this only holds true if the rewards are not squandered on reckless spending, gambling, or similar pitfalls. Unfortunately, some athletes fail to manage their wealth wisely, serving as both an inspiration and a cautionary tale for younger generations. After all, why would an athlete who has worked tirelessly and received substantial state support suddenly find themselves in financial distress?

To prevent such scenarios, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan has taken steps, including introducing a new system for distributing financial rewards to protect athletes from losing their earnings due to poor decisions.

Considering Azerbaijan’s minimum wage of 400 AZN from 2025, sports remain a highly lucrative career. An Olympic champion earns 1,000 times this amount, making their success a goal worth striving for. Any child or teenager willing to work hard and stay dedicated has the chance to follow in their footsteps.

Support for All Athletes

The state does not neglect athletes who have not won championships. Even in sports that are less popular or do not bring home medals, sufficient support is provided. While some struggle to make a name for themselves at the Olympics or world championships, they still have opportunities at events such as the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games, which also offer significant financial rewards.

Team sports, where Azerbaijan has historically faced more challenges, are not left behind either. Players in leading clubs, such as Qarabağ FK, earn wages comparable to Olympic champions. State and sponsor support is evident not just in football but also in basketball, volleyball, and handball. However, since these sports have not yet seen major international success, earnings remain lower than those of footballers or Olympic medalists.

How Azerbaijan Compares Globally

Azerbaijan’s investment in athletes’ financial well-being is notable even on a global scale. Comparing Paris 2024 Olympic prize money across countries, Azerbaijani gold medalists, who received 235,000 USD, earned more than athletes from most nations. Only 10 countries awarded higher prizes, some of which did not even secure gold medals. Azerbaijan ranked 11th worldwide in terms of financial rewards.

For instance:

Hong Kong: $768,500

Singapore: $737,000

Taiwan: $720,000

Turkey: $380,000

Georgia: $370,000

Thailand: $365,150

Indonesia: $346,000

Israel: $276,100

Kazakhstan: $250,000

Malaysia: $235,000

Among these countries, three left Paris 2024 without a gold medal, while Georgia won three, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Taiwan secured two (like Azerbaijan), and Thailand, Israel, and Kazakhstan claimed one each. Azerbaijan also ranked among the leaders in silver and bronze medal prize money.

The Road to a Better Life

In short, many athletes around the world envy Azerbaijan’s sports environment. Here, victories in sports arenas open doors to a dream life. Our champions are not just winning medals—they are securing their futures.

Sometimes, financial stability does not even require winning. Athletes who qualify for the Olympics receive financial support before the Games even begin. Similarly, in professional sports, substantial rewards extend beyond competition results.

For example, Azerbaijani UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev recently earned $300,000 from his fight against Justin Gaethje, despite losing. In many sports, earnings come not just from national rewards but also from event organizers, commercial competitions, and sponsorships.

The Future is in Your Hands

The opportunity is yours, young athletes! Step into the world of sports, achieve success, and transform your life. Rest assured—Azerbaijan values the hard work of its athletes.

And if, after an entire career, you still find yourself longing for financial rewards, perhaps the problem lies elsewhere.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

