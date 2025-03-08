8 March 2025
Elvin Guliyev: "Works at Ganja Stadium Will Be Completed by the 3rd CIS Games" - PHOTO

8 March 2025 14:18
Elvin Guliyev: "Works at Ganja Stadium Will Be Completed by the 3rd CIS Games" - PHOTO

The works at Ganja Stadium will be completed by the start date of the 3rd CIS Games.

Idman.biz reports, citing Report, that this was stated by Elvin Guliyev, Head of the Ganja-Dashkan Regional Sports Department, in an interview with representatives of the media, while talking about the works being done at the Ganja city stadium.

The official of the institution said that the stadium will have a capacity of 15,400 spectators: "The stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the III CIS Games will be held, will meet all modern requirements and will have a capacity of 15,400 spectators. Also, part of the CIS Games will take place in the Ganja Sports Palace. Competitions in 8 sports will be held here. The capacity of the palace is 2,200 fans, and basketball, football, volleyball, as well as other games will be held in the large hall. VIP sections also operate in the Ganja Sports Palace. The shooting and swimming sections meet world standards."

The city's central stadium was put into operation in 1964. Since the sports facility fell into disrepair over time, it is being rebuilt by order of the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

