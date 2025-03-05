Gabala hosts grand parade for March 5 – Physical Education and Sports Day - UPDATED - VIDEO

The parade dedicated to March 5 – Physical Education and Sports Day has successfully concluded in Gabala, Azerbaijan’s sports capital.

The event began with the national anthem, followed by the official opening of the ceremonial parade, Idman.biz reports.

Representatives from various sports federations, veteran athletes, youth and sports organizations, and professional athletes participated in the march.

In his opening speech, the Head of Gabala’s Executive Authority, Sabuhi Abdullayev, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for selecting Gabala as the country’s sports capital for 2025. “The Azerbaijani government has always prioritized sports development. Gabala, like other regions, continues to grow and host international competitions. It is recognized not only as a national sports hub but also as a global center for multiculturalism and tourism. Additionally, our city has been named the Youth Capital of the CIS for this year, further enhancing its international recognition.”

Abdullayev emphasized that the upcoming year would be filled with numerous responsibilities and an intensive schedule.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov also addressed the attendees, congratulating them on this special day and highlighting its historical significance. “We are in a hospitable city today, and I sincerely thank each of you for joining this celebration. This day holds great historical value—30 years ago, on this exact date, the National Leader met with athletes who had achieved international success. In 2005, President Ilham Aliyev officially designated March 5 as Physical Education and Sports Day. Today’s parade was a spectacular sight, and the festive spirit is evident on everyone’s faces. I extend my congratulations to all our athletes and wish them continued success.”

The celebration continued with a cultural performance, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz