20 February 2025
EN

Representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the European Sports Congress - PHOTO

Other
News
20 February 2025 14:33
13
Representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the European Sports Congress - PHOTO

Genoa successfully hosted the European Sports Congress, bringing together the European Capitals of Sport.

Idman.biz reports that representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports participated in the event as laureates of the "Baku 2026 - World Capital of Sport" award.

The congress, which brought together representatives of cities honored with the Sport Capital award, featured a speech by Elvin Zeynalli, Head of the Regional Relations Sector of the Ministry’s Sports Department. He provided information about the sports facilities in Baku and discussed upcoming projects that will take place in Azerbaijan in 2026. He emphasized that Azerbaijan has significant experience in hosting international events.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Authority expanded of the Minister of Youth and Sports
12:48
Other

Authority expanded of the Minister of Youth and Sports

The authority of the Minister of Youth and Sports has been expanded

First in the region: 8th Dan Kendo expert coming to Baku
19 February 16:34
Other

First in the region: 8th Dan Kendo expert coming to Baku

The seminar will be presented by Masanori Yasue, an 8th Dan kendo specialist from Japan
Azerbaijani pahlavan: “My ultimate goal is to pull a 1000-ton ship and an airplane” – PHOTO – VIDEO
19 February 15:36
Other

Azerbaijani pahlavan: “My ultimate goal is to pull a 1000-ton ship and an airplane” – PHOTO – VIDEO

The 63-year-old athlete shared his recent achievement of being included in the Russian and CIS Record Books
Chingiz Huseynzade: Olympic medals of Azerbaijani athletes to be replaced
18 February 15:21
Other

Chingiz Huseynzade: Olympic medals of Azerbaijani athletes to be replaced

Due to quality issues, the medals won by Azerbaijani athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will be replaced
National Olympic Committee reveals key plans for the next four years
18 February 14:24
Other

National Olympic Committee reveals key plans for the next four years

Huseynzade outlined the organization’s primary goals for the upcoming four years
Vice Presidents of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Elected
18 February 13:15
Other

Vice Presidents of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Elected

Chingiz Huseynzade congratulated the newly elected members of the Executive Committee and wished them success in their work

Most read

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"
18 February 15:31
Football

Ronaldinho: "It's hard for me to say that he is the best of all time"

Former Brazilian legend has refused to name Lionel Messi as the best of all time in football
F1 75 live event time announced
18 February 18:07
Formula 1

F1 75 live event time announced

2025 will be an unforgettable year for motorsport and Formula 1 fans
Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks
18 February 11:16
Football

Champions League: Milan and Atalanta seek second-leg comebacks

The play-off round concludes on February 19
Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee
19 February 15:49
Football

Galatasaray – Fenerbahce derby to be officiated by foreign referee

The upcoming derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will be overseen by a foreign referee