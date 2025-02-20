Representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the European Sports Congress - PHOTO

Genoa successfully hosted the European Sports Congress, bringing together the European Capitals of Sport.

Idman.biz reports that representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports participated in the event as laureates of the "Baku 2026 - World Capital of Sport" award.

The congress, which brought together representatives of cities honored with the Sport Capital award, featured a speech by Elvin Zeynalli, Head of the Regional Relations Sector of the Ministry’s Sports Department. He provided information about the sports facilities in Baku and discussed upcoming projects that will take place in Azerbaijan in 2026. He emphasized that Azerbaijan has significant experience in hosting international events.

Idman.biz