10 February 2025
EN

AMADA strengthens international collaboration at key anti-doping meetings in Bonn

Other
News
10 February 2025 16:40
23
AMADA strengthens international collaboration at key anti-doping meetings in Bonn

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) actively participated in two pivotal anti-doping meetings in Bonn, reinforcing its commitment to international cooperation and advancing clean sport initiatives.

The visit included AMADA’s engagement in the Council of Europe Advisory Group on Education (T-DO ED) meeting, held in collaboration with the National Anti-Doping Agency of Germany (NADA Germany) on February 4–5, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting provided a valuable platform for experts and leaders in anti-doping education to share insights, discuss best practices, and receive updates on the revision of the International Standard for Education (ISE). With 26 iNADO (the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations) members in attendance, the meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment of the global anti-doping community to strengthening education programs and ensuring the effective implementation of the ISE.

Representing AMADA, Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, Executive Director, and Dr. Rufat Efendiyev, Deputy CEO, contributed to discussions on education strategies, and intelligence-sharing approaches. The in-person format facilitated valuable exchanges, allowing participants to collaborate on the ISE revision process and explore innovative ways to enhance compliance and support anti-doping education worldwide.

The event brought together high-level representatives from numerous national anti-doping organizations, including those from Andorra, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In addition, key representatives from WADA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and other major sports organizations were present, fostering a collaborative environment to advance clean sport initiatives.

Alongside this engagement, AMADA held a strategic bilateral meeting with NADA Germany, focusing on intelligence and investigations in anti-doping. Dr. Lars Mortsiefer, Chair of the Executive Board of NADA Germany, welcomed the AMADA delegation to discuss ongoing cooperation, particularly in intelligence-led anti-doping efforts. NADA Germany reaffirmed its support for AMADA’s further development in this area, emphasizing the importance of knowledge-sharing and collaboration. Dr. Taghi-zada and Dr. Mortsiefer underscored the importance of continued cooperation, reinforcing the shared mission of protecting clean sport through education, intelligence, and strategic partnerships.

These meetings in Bonn mark a significant step in AMADA’s ongoing efforts to align with the best global practices, strengthen anti-doping policies, and enhance international collaboration to uphold the integrity of sport.

Idman.biz

