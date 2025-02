Virginia Halas McCaskey, owner of the NFL's Chicago Bears, has passed away at the age of 102.

The businesswoman inherited the club from her father, the team's founder, George Halas, in 1983, Idman.biz reports.

The club was directly managed by her sons Michael McCaskey (until 2011) and George McCaskey (until today).

Chicago Bears, which advanced to the Super Bowl twice, won the Lombardi Trophy in 1985.

Idman.biz