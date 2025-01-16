16 January 2025
Mariana Vasileva removed from position of Deputy Minister

16 January 2025 18:56
Mariana Vasileva removed from position of Deputy Minister

Mariana Vasileva has been relieved of her duties as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Idman.biz reports.

Idman.biz

