Farid Gayibov: "Azerbaijani sports have always been supported with great care and attention by our state leader"

"We bid farewell to 2024, a year filled with remarkable events for our country," said Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, while reflecting on December 2024, reports Idman.biz.

In his 40th edition of "The Minister's Point of View," Gayibov highlighted that Azerbaijani athletes won 1,718 medals in international competitions throughout the Olympic year. Among them were 666 gold medals. "This means that our flag was raised 1,718 times and our national anthem played 666 times across various countries, a record-breaking achievement in Azerbaijani sports history. I extend my congratulations to our sports community and wish them continued success in the coming year," he stated.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijani sports have always enjoyed the unwavering support and care of President Ilham Aliyev:

"At the end of the year, President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of the sports community, including athletes, coaches, and specialists, awarding state honors and housing to outstanding performers. This traditional annual meeting between the head of state and athletes is unique globally and serves as a tremendous source of motivation for our athletes. The President's comprehensive speech at the year-end sports event provided a roadmap and program for our future activities."

Gayibov highlighted a significant achievement in December: the European Weightlifting Academy was established in Azerbaijan, following a decision by the international federation.

"I believe turning Baku into a continental hub for weightlifting will further boost the development of this sport in our country. Additionally, Azerbaijan became the first winner of the FIA Founding Members' Heritage Cup with the ‘Classic Car Show’ organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation. We have launched our traditional "Swimming for All" project for the 3rd time. The project covered a total of more than two thousand participants in 38 sports facilities across the country. The winners of this mass competition have qualified for the final stage to be held among the Turkic states. We have also launched the V stage of the ministry's "Learn to Swim" project in 35 cities and districts. The main goal of both of our projects is to promote and develop the sport of swimming. "We are pleased that as a result of the first three projects we have organized in the regions, many schoolchildren have learned to swim, and some of them continue to engage in this sport on a regular basis. The Children's Paralympic Games organized in Sumgayit were of great importance in terms of increasing attention to this area. These efforts are yielding results. It's heartening to see schoolchildren learning to swim and some continuing with it as a regular sport."

At the final Collegium meeting of the year, new "Sports Capitals" were announced. Following Guba and Gabala, Gazakh was named the next "Sports Capital." Meanwhile, Goranboy and Ismayilli will take over the Youth Capital title in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

"The competition among regions for these titles intensifies every year," the minister noted.

Minister Gayibov also shed light on his international engagements. As the Vice President of the Bureau of the 9th Conference of Parties (COP9) to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, he attended the COP9 Bureau meeting in Tallinn, Estonia. The conference addressed critical topics such as strengthening international cooperation against doping.

During his visit, the minister held a bilateral meeting with Heidi Purga, Estonia’s Minister of Culture and head of the country’s sports administration, where they discussed potential areas for collaboration in sports.

He also hosted several international meetings in Baku, including discussions with Ian Wright, the Development Director of the World Badminton Federation, on initiatives to advance badminton in Azerbaijan. Additionally, the minister met with a delegation from Turkiye as part of the "Sports Specialists Exchange Program" to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the two nations in sports development.

Gayibov highlighted the initiation of the 3rd Mini-Football Tournament among state institutions dedicated to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He added:

“Throughout the month, state institution employees actively participated in sports climbing, volleyball, and billiards competitions. Over the course of the year, 29 tournaments across 19 sports were held, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, SOCAR, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs secured the top three positions in the overall rankings. We met with them to express our gratitude and awarded them with special trophies. I extend my thanks to all state institutions that actively participated in these events."

Among the year’s notable highlights was the historic organization of the National Badminton Championship in Shusha, a city liberated from occupation. This event marked the first time in 50 years that such a championship was held in Shusha, aligning symbolically with the MOIK vs. Qarabag football match held on the same day in 2023.

"We also held our 17th traditional meeting with representatives of sports federations, where we discussed recent developments and upcoming goals. Our monthly athlete meetings have become a tradition, and in our final session of the year, we listened to their victory stories and exchanged thoughts on future competitions."

Gayibov also shared that the Ministry’s regular citizen meetings in December were conducted with residents of Aghdam, Aghjabadi, and Lachin. Additionally, the Minister met with young individuals who participated in international events with the Ministry's support, gathering their impressions and ideas.

The Minister emphasized that 2024 was marked by remarkable achievements and new records in both youth and sports sectors:

"The accomplishments achieved in both fields throughout the year have significantly contributed to the broader and more multifaceted development of our youth’s potential, further strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the international sports ecosystem. These successes provide crucial momentum for achieving more innovative and sustainable results in the future. By sustaining this dynamic progress, we can create new opportunities for the younger generation and ensure their substantial contributions to our nation’s development on a larger scale.”

This reflection showcases a year of triumphs and aspirations, emphasizing Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering youth development and advancing its presence in the global sports arena.

