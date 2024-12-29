Ragif Abbasov charged with criminal liability in 1 million manats embezzlement case

Raqif Abbasov, the former head of the Baku City Youth and Sports Department, and Eldaniz Gulamov, the head of the department’s financial and economic sector, have been charged with criminal liability.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that the former officials are accused of embezzling nearly 1 million manat of state funds.

The investigation into the criminal case is being carried out by the Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General's Office.

Abbasov and Gulamov have been charged under Article 179.4 of the Criminal Code (embezzlement, especially in large size).

Neither Abbasov nor Gulamov are in detention; both have been placed under alternative pre-trial measures.

The fact was confirmed by the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Idman.biz