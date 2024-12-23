AMADA: Eight Years of Upholding Clean and Fair Sport

On December 23, the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) celebrates its eighth anniversary.

Established in December 2016 by a decree signed by His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AMADA marks a significant milestone in the nation’s commitment to promoting integrity, justice, and the values of clean sport.

This pivotal decision emphasizes Azerbaijan’s firm stance against doping and its dedication to international standards, Idman.biz reports.

Since its foundation, AMADA has ushered in a new era in Azerbaijan’s fight against doping, aligning fully with the principles of the World Anti-Doping Movement. The Agency has implemented global anti-doping standards and cutting-edge practices, establishing itself as a trusted and respected partner within the international anti-doping community. Its efforts have focused on safeguarding athletes' health, advancing clean sport, and elevating Azerbaijan’s standing in the global sporting arena.

In the past eight years, AMADA's comprehensive anti-doping policies have delivered measurable results. Athletes are now more informed about the severe health risks and career consequences of doping. The Agency’s awareness campaigns and educational programs, targeting athletes, coaches, support staff, medical professionals, and students, have played a crucial role in promoting clean sport and fostering a doping-free environment.

On the international stage, AMADA has strengthened its collaboration, amplifying Azerbaijan’s advocacy for clean sport worldwide. Its commitment to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) standards is evident in its new Strategic Plan, which outlines ambitious goals for enhancing anti-doping efforts and reinforcing ethical values in sport.

The achievements of AMADA over the past eight years reflect its essential role in promoting clean and fair sport, both within Azerbaijan and across the international landscape. Looking forward, the Agency remains dedicated to protecting athletes’ rights, preventing doping, and championing the ideals of clean sport.

As AMADA enters its ninth year, it reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest compliance standards with international anti-doping regulations and fostering a culture of integrity and fairness in sports.

