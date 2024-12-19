19 December 2024
Three Azerbaijani athletes penalized for doping violations

19 December 2024 13:16
Three Azerbaijani athletes have been penalized for doping violations.

According to Report, citing AMADA, Saida Aliyeva (taekwondo), Gunel Valiyeva (weightlifting), and Rovshan Khalilov (powerlifting) have been disqualified, Idman.biz reports.

The disqualifications came after banned substances were found in their samples. Aliyeva tested positive for furosemide, Valiyeva for methyltrienolone, and Khalilov for metandienone.

Aliyeva has been banned from competitions for 2 years, while the other two athletes face a 4-year ban. Aliyeva’s suspension began on February 16 of this year.

Valiyeva's four-year ban started on September 7, 2023, while Khalilov’s suspension was enforced starting November 18, 2021.

