Educational Seminar on Anti-Doping Held – PHOTO

An educational seminar on anti-doping jointly organized by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and the “Tehsil” (Education) Republican Sports Center, was successfully conducted.

The seminar brought together coaches, directors, and young athletes from the children’s and youth sports and chess schools under the “Tehsil” Republican Sports Center, Idman.biz reports.

Delivered in a presentation format, the seminar provided comprehensive information on anti-doping rule violations, the dangers of doping, and the doping control process. Gudrat Safarov, AMADA's leading specialist on education, discussed the importance of adhering to anti-doping rules and outlined the penalties for non-compliance. He emphasized that athletes can be subjected to doping tests at any time and place, without prior notice.

Participants were reminded of their obligations under anti-doping rules, including ensuring the non-use of prohibited substances and methods, confirming that medical treatments do not violate anti-doping regulations, and accurately providing location information.

The interactive session allowed attendees to ask questions, which were addressed by the experts.

The seminar concluded with Gudrat Safarov receiving a certificate of appreciation from the “Tehsil” Republican Sports Center in recognition of his contributions.

