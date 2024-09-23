Azerbaijan ranks 51st in global sports rankings for 2024

The latest global sports ranking reflects the results of prestigious competitions held in 2024.

Azerbaijan is ranked 51st, with our athletes accumulating 204 points this year through impressive performances in various sports, as reported by Idman.biz.

These points were possible due to success in 8 types. Azerbaijan’s judo team scored more - 65 points.

32 points were scored in boxing, 28 points in freestyle wrestling, 25 points in Greco-Roman wrestling, 24 points in taekwondo, 18 points in 3x3 type of basketball, 8 points in rhythmic gymnastics, and 4 points in athletics. In the general list, Azerbaijan surpassed countries such as Finland, Georgia, Bulgaria, Cuba, and Jamaica.

Azerbaijan ranks 27th among European countries. The national men's team ranks 44th, and the women's team ranks 68th.

The list of 135 countries is headed by the USA with 6371 points.

Idman.biz